Magic Mike: The Musical is finally heading to London after creator and star Channing Tatum revealed the news live on the final of Britain’s Got Talent.

The high-profile musical, which is based on the 2012 film starring Tatum and Matthew McConaughey and directed by Steven Soderbergh, will land in London in November at the Hippodrome Casino. The London performances will be overseen by Tatum as well as Co-Director and Choreographer Alison Faulk and Associate Director and Choreographer Teresa Espinosa.

The show, which opened in Las Vegas last year, is a prequel to the film and tells the early story of Magic Mike and the Club Domina.

The news was unveiled following a raucous dance performance on the finale of ITV’s Britain’s Got Talent, with Tatum coming on stage to make the announcement.