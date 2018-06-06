Dave Hollis, who exited Disney’s executive ranks after 17 years in March, is now helping to market a feature-length documentary with Fathom Events, Rachel Hollis presents Made for More about his wife’s journey to empower women. The doc is followed by a Q&A of her live-event series “RISE.” The Fathom event will take place Aug. 2nd in 686 (and climbing) theaters nationwide.

The film follows Hollis’ better half as she works behind the scenes working to pull off an audacious dream of hosting a personal development conference for women, taking themes from her NY Times Best Selling book Girl Wash Your Face. It is one part motivation, one part kick-in-the-rear.

“Fathom Events is providing cinemagoers with the unique opportunity to join the RISE community from anywhere in the country. I hope audiences leave the theaters inspired and have some fun along the way,” said Rachel Hollis, who has been called “the Tony Robbins for women” as she inspires women to know that they can change the world.