Charles D. King’s MACRO has hired Zennen Clifton as Vice President of Digital Strategy & Distribution on the company’s digital side where he will spearhead the digital planning and distribution strategy for MACRO Digital Studio’s premium content slate and all of its external partnerships. He will report to King and MACRO’s Chief Strategy Officer Eric Briggs.

Prior to joining the company, Clifton co-founded the multicultural content studio No Label with NBA All-Star Baron Davis to develop and finance long and short-form content specifically for multicultural audiences. While there, he developed and produced content for Fullscreen, Kevin Hart’s LOL Network, Pascal Pictures, Amazon, and Warner Horizon.

Clifton, who began his career at WME, the agency where King served as a partner before launching MARCO, also held a post at Yahoo where he developed and produced serialized projects ranging from unscripted short form to scripted half-hour television.