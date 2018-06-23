Lydia Hearst has come forward to support her husband Chris Hardwick after Chloe Dykstra claimed the Talking Dead host sexually assaulted her while they were in a relationship.

Hearst posted a photo of Hardwick and herself on Instagram with a long caption saying, “This is not a statement in defense, this is a statement of defense. Defense for all the women who have been sexually abused, raped, trafficked, and tortured; defense of all the people who this movement was started for.”

She continued to talk about the #MeToo movement and the women whose “stories needed to be told.” She then addressed the accusations facing her husband.

“I have made the decision to come out in support of my husband not out of obligation, but out of necessity to speak the truth about the person I know,” she said. “Chris is nothing but loving and compassionate and is the only person who has stood by me, never judged me, helped me heal, and feel whole.”

She continued, “To defend my husband would be giving credence to any of these accusations. I will not do that. Chris Hardwick is a good man.”

Hearst’s post comes after her mother, Patty Hearst tweeted her tweeted her support last week for her son-in-law in her own special, ambiguous way saying, “Beware the person who stabs you and then tells the world they’re the one who’s bleeding.”

Since Dykstra went public with her claims, Hardwick’s AMC talk show was pulled and he has stepped aside as the moderator for numerous panels at next month’s Comic-Con, an event where he usually has a big presence.

Read Hearst’s full post below.