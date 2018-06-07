Luke Evans has been set to co-star in Murder Mystery, the comedy toplined by Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston that is in the works at Netflix. Workaholics hemler Kyle Newacheck is aboard to direct the script from James Vanderbilt.

Sandler plays a New York cop who finally takes his wife (Aniston) on a long-promised European trip. But a chance meeting on the flight with a mysterious man (Evans) gets them invited to an intimate family gathering on the super yacht of elderly billionaire Malcolm Quince. When Quince is murdered, the couple become the prime suspects in a modern-day whodunit.

It’s Sandler’s sixth movie with Netflix, and reteams him with Aniston after they co-starred in the 2011 comedy Just Go With It.

Evans stars on TNT’s period thriller The Alienist and was Gaston in Disney’s live-action Beauty and the Beast. He is repped by WME, United Agents in the UK.