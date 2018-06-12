“Harlem doesn’t need a hero, it needs a Queen.” So says Alfre Woodard’s Mariah Dillard near the beginning of the final trailer for Season 2 of Marvel’s Luke Cage.

Season 2 finds Mariah faced with an imminent and formidable threat to her hold over Harlem – the unstoppable Bushmaster, who endangers everything she holds most dear. Meanwhile, Luke Cage (Mike Colter) wrestles with the idea of intervening and protecting Mariah for the good of Harlem.

In the clip we see new cast member Mustafa Shakir (The Deuce) as John McIver aka Bushmaster, going head-to-head with Mariah over the fate of Harlem.

The second season is executive produced by series showrunner Cheo Hodari Coker, Jim Chory and Jeph Loeb, who also serves as Marvel’s Head of Television. Lucy Liu (Future World) directs the premiere episode of season two. Cast also includes Simone Missick, Theo Rossi, Gabrielle Dennis and Rosario Dawson. Marvel’s Luke Cage is produced by Marvel Television in association with ABC Studios for Netflix.

All 13 episodes of Marvel’s Luke Cage Season 2 premiere June 22 on Netflix.