EXCLUSIVE: Lucy Liu and Thomas Sadoski (Life in Pieces) have signed on to lead the cast for director Matthew Lillard’s upcoming romance/drama, The Last Weekend in May. The project mark’s the helmer’s feature directorial follow-up to Fat Kid Rules the World which took home the SXSW Audience Award in 2012.

Producing the feature film is Gabriela Revilla Lugo (The Tribes of Palos Verdes) of Revek Entertainment and Andrew Carlberg (Sun Dogs). Ellen Wander of Film Bridge International will handle financing and worldwide rights to the film.

The film will start production early next year in Liu’s hiatus from the popular CBS TV series Elementary.

Scripted by Jeffrey W. Ruggles, The Last Weekend in May tells the story of Paul and Leah, two people caught in the throes of an extramarital affair. Knowing that the situation is untenable, they decide to rent a house and turn their backs on “real life” one last time before they call it quits. As the weekend progresses, Paul reveals, unbeknownst to Leah, he has left his wife, rented a home and started his life new. His plan for the weekend was to convince Leah, she should do the same so they can build a future together. No decision is easy when love is in mix, and Leah wrestles with her love for Paul and the potential of their life together vs. the husband she has now.

“We are so thrilled to bring this special and intimate story to life alongside such an amazing and talented

group of creatives” stated Lugo and Carlberg in a statement.

Liu’s other credits include The Man With The Iron Fists (co-starring Russell Crowe, directed by THE RZA), Charlie’s Angels and Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle, Kill Bill Vol. 1 & 2, Lucky Number Slevin as well as the Oscar winning Chicago.

She can next be seen in Set It Up, which co-stars Taye Diggs, Glenn Powell and Zoey Deutch and directed by Claire Scanlon which streams this summer on Netflix.

Sadoski currently stars on the hit CBS comedy series Life in Pieces and portrayed the role of Don Keefer on HBO’s Aaron Sorkin series The Newsroom. But the previously Emmy-nominated actor (Reasons to Be Pretty) has a number of other television and film credits. Those include the NBC mini-series The Slap as well as the features The Last Word, John Wick: Chapter Two, I Smile Back, Wild with Reese Witherspoon, to name a few. He will next star in the independent comedy Mimic, which also co-stars Jake Robinson, Gina Gershon and Jessica Walter.

Lillard, of course, is a veteran of both stage and screen (SL Punk!, Ed Burn’s The Groomsmen, and Alexander Payne’s The Descendants, Scooby-Doo, and the cult horror franchise Scream). His directorial debut was Fat Kid Rules the World.

He has recently worked on the Amazon show Bosch and Showtime’s Twin Peaks, and is currently working on the new NBC drama Good Girls.

Gabriela Revilla Lugo is a producer of Damien Chazelle’s Whiplash, which won the Sundance Jury Selection award and took home several Academy Awards. Lugo also produced Warner Bros. and Blumhouse’s, The Gallows. She oversaw Summer Forever, helmed by director Roman White, which was distributed by Disney’s Makers Studio.

In 2016, Lugo was the executive producer of The Tribes of Palos Verdes, staring Jennifer Garner as well as Forest Whitaker, and Tom Wilkinson’s Burden, (both produced by Robbie Brenner of The Dallas Buyers Club). Recently, Lugo was executive producer on the indie Saint Judy staring Michelle Monaghan, Common, Alfred Molina, and Alfre Woodard.

Carlberg is an award-winning feature film, television, new media, Broadway and Los Angeles stage producer who recently produced the film Sun Dogs, which marked the feature directorial debut of Jennifer Morrison and premiered at the 2017 Los Angeles Film Festival; it was released on Netflix in April 2018. Other recent and upcoming film work includes the 2018 Official Sundance Selection The Blazing World and the feature film Accommodations, premiering this month.

Liu is repped by ICM, Framework Entertainment, and Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham. Sadoski is repped by UTA and Industry Entertainment. Lillard is repped by Paradigm, and Linings Entertainment. Carlberg is repped by Nelson Davis. Lugo is repped by UTA.