Refresh for updates The Lucifer heartbreak is over. The #savelucifer campaign has been a success, with Netflix coming to the rescue to save the cancelled Fox series. Star Tom Ellis was among the first to react on social media, writing “#LuciferSeason4 on @Netflix wow that sounds nice. You fans made this happen.”
Showrunner Joe Henderson weighed in with a big thank you to Lucifer fans. “You brought us back,” he writes. “YOU did this. So relax, take a breath, put some ice on those fingers that have been hashtagging up a storm… and get ready for more deviltime.”
More reactions follow with cast members Aimee Garcia, Lesley Ann Brandt and more. We’ll be updating throughout the day.