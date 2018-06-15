Refresh for updates The Lucifer heartbreak is over. The #savelucifer campaign has been a success, with Netflix coming to the rescue to save the cancelled Fox series. Star Tom Ellis was among the first to react on social media, writing “#LuciferSeason4 on @Netflix wow that sounds nice. You fans made this happen.”

Showrunner Joe Henderson weighed in with a big thank you to Lucifer fans. “You brought us back,” he writes. “YOU did this. So relax, take a breath, put some ice on those fingers that have been hashtagging up a storm… and get ready for more deviltime.”

More reactions follow with cast members Aimee Garcia, Lesley Ann Brandt and more. We’ll be updating throughout the day.

YOU GUYS. OUR SHOW IS BACK. LUCIFER LIVES. WE DID IT. WE REALLY DID IT. I’M GONNA BURST. WE FOUGHT AND WE WON. 😭❤️🔥 #WeSavedLucifer #LuciferOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/wJoGqOfnY9 — best of lauren german (@bestofgerm) June 15, 2018

Congrats, Lucifer team, on the Netflix season 4 pickup. You’re gonna rock it. Lucifans, you guys made it happen with all the noise. Congrats to you all too! — Tricia Helfer (@trutriciahelfer) June 15, 2018

I told y’all we’d be back. 😉😈👼🏾 Lucifer. Season 4. Here we come! — DB Woodside (@dbwofficial) June 15, 2018

Thank you thank you THANK YOU to all the #Lucifer fans. You brought us back. YOU did this. So relax, take a breath, put some ice on those fingers that have been hashtagging up a storm… and get ready for more deviltime 😈 — Joe Henderson (@Henderson_Joe) June 15, 2018

You fans are incredible. You did this. We are so happy to keep the family together. Lucifer on Netflix is back. Has a ring to it I say. Thank you @netflix and Thank you to each and everyone of you who fought like a demon! — 📎Lesley-Ann Brandt (@LesleyAnnBrandt) June 15, 2018

Fans, your voices have been heard. Season 4 coming to Netflix!!! 😈 — Lucifer (@LuciferonFOX) June 15, 2018