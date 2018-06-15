What a feat — two canceled Fox shows this year made the No. 1 trending topic on Twitter, and now both have found new homes.

Netflix has made a deal for comic book drama Lucifer, which will become a Netflix original starting with its upcoming fourth season. The Tom Ellis–starring Lucifer joins cult canceled comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine, which landed at NBC after the Fox cancellation.

Netflix’s pickup decision comes just as the options on the Lucifer cast were about to expire at the end of day today. It follows a big #SaveLucifer campaign that has stayed in the social media conversation for the past month.

Buoyed by strong fan support, Lucifer producer Warner Bros. TV started shopping the series to steaming services and premium cable networks immediately after its cancellation more than a month ago.

There were multiple interested buyers, including Netflix and rival Amazon. It took time for a deal to be ironed out because the US SVOD rights to the first three seasons of Lucifer are owned by Hulu. Further complicating the situation is the fact that Lucifer is carried by different networks/platforms in different international markets. For instance, Amazon has it in the UK and Germany, which drove the company’s interest in the series. I hear Lucifer now is expected to be on Netflix in the UK as the streaming company tries to clear the show in a as many territories as it can.

Netflix also had been in conversations to pick up another canceled broadcast drama, Designated Survivor. Overall, it’s been a very strong season for canceled shows, with The Expanse finding a new home on Amazon shortly after its cancellation by Syfy.

This marks the first DC series on Netflix, which has a big Marvel universe drama series franchise.

Lucifer, based on the comic book characters created by Neil Gaiman for DC’s Vertigo Imprint, Sam Kieth and Mike Dringenberg for Vertigo, stars Ellis, Lauren German, Rachael Harris, DB Woodside, Lesley-Ann Brandt, Aimee Garcia, Tricia Helfer, Scarlett Estevez and Kevin Alejandro.

The story of the original fallen angel continued in Season 3, with the charming, charismatic and devilishly handsome Lord of Hell, Lucifer Morningstar (Ellis), helping LAPD detective Chloe Decker (German) take down criminals.

Lucifer is produced by WBTV in association with Jerry Bruckheimer Television. The series is executive-produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman, Joe Henderson, Ildy Modrovich, Sheri Elwood and KristieAnne Reed.