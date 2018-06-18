Lucifer showrunner and EP Ildy Modrovich told her Twitter followers that the Warner Bros. TV series will have a footprint at San Diego Comic-Con next month. The series, which was cancelled by Fox, was promptly picked up by Netflix for a fourth season after a big #SaveLucifer campaign that started over the last month on social media.

We’re hearing early speculation in regards to exactly how Lucifer will show up down in SD. A panel was never planned as the deadline to do so with the convention already passed. There’s a number of ideas being kicked around, i.e. some of the Lucifer EPs and talent briefly parachuting into another WBTV Comic-Con panel, an off-site press event or appearance at the WBTV booth.

Lucifer, based on the DC Vertigo comic book, has made appearances at Comic-Con since the series was first launched, screening its premiere episode down there. In the past, cast members Tom Ellis, Lauren German, Rachael Harris, Kevin Alejandro, Aimee Garcia and Tricia Helfer as well as EPs Modrovich and Joe Henderson have a history of showing up.

Lucifer‘s season 4 will be shot in Los Angeles, and will likely obtain more California tax incentive money. We hear that the writers’ room opens on June 25. Comic-Con San Diego runs from July 19-22.

Here’s Modrovich’s tweet: