Paramount Pictures has hired Louise Kaufman as SVP New York Publicity, returning her to the studio where she spent 18 years — 12 as head of the New York PR office. In her new role she reports to David Waldman, Paramount’s EVP Domestic Publicity.

As the head of New York PR at Fox since 2012, she helped on campaigns for Deadpool, Deadpool 2, The Greatest Showman, Logan, The Post, The Fault in Our Stars, Hidden Figures, The Planet of the Apes franchise, the X-Men franchise, The Martian, Gone Girl and Life of Pi among others.

In her first stint at Paramount she worked on campaigns for the first three Mission: Impossible installments, Iron Man and Kung Fu Panda. She left for a role at Summit Entertainment, then ended up at Fox.

“We feel incredibly fortunate and excited to welcome Louise back into the Paramount family,” Waldman said. “Her creativity, experience and dexterity working across a huge variety of films encompassing multiple genres, budgets and audiences will make her an invaluable member of our team. Not only does she have the institutional knowledge and creativity to execute on our initiatives, but she also brings with her a stellar reputation and strong industry-wide relationships, making her a truly multi-faceted leader.”