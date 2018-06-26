We’ll be seeing more of Angela in the upcoming season of Lost in Space. Sibongile Mlambo, who recurred as the character in the first season of the Netflix drama series, has been promoted to regular for Season 2. Mlambo appeared in five episodes in the first season.

A modern reimagining of the 1960s classic created by Irwin Allen, Lost in Space, from Legendary Television, is set 30 years in the future where colonization in space has become a reality. The epic series follows the Robinson family, one of the families selected to make a new life for themselves in a better world. But when the new colonists find themselves abruptly torn off course en route to their new home they must forge new alliances and work together to survive in a dangerous alien environment, lightyears from their original destination.

Toby Stephens, Molly Parker, Maxwell Jenkins, Mina Sundwall, Taylor Russell, Ignacio Serricchio and Parker Posey star.

Mlambo’s credits include a three-season-long recurring arc on Starz’s Black Sails and a leading role in Message from the King opposite Chadwick Boseman and Luke Evans that recently premiered at TIFF. She also recurs on MTV’s Teen Wolf and is a series regular on Siren. She recently wrapped production on Michael de Luca-produced feature Under the Silver Lake and will next be seen as the female lead in Universal’s Honey 3. Mlambo is repped by UTA and Generate.