In an effort to broaden the opportunity for women to find a foothold in the entertainment industry, The Los Angeles Film School has committed $1.5 million toward a Women In Entertainment Scholarship Fund Initiative. The long term goal to create parity in female enrollment in the film school and its subsidiary The Los Angeles Recording School. The organization previously provided $200,000 in scholarships for women. The film school has an enrollment of over 300,000.

The initiative begins immediately and provides a one-time $2000 award toward tuition for all newly enrolled female students. The school currently has about a 25% enrollment of female students and the goal is to double that over time.

“We realized we can do better and are proud to commit ourselves to affording a higher educational opportunity to chart a course for evening out the starting gates for women,” said LAFS Special Advisor Dave Phillips.

Said Sandra Lee, LAFS’s Associate Film Program Director and Professor: “We believe strongly that our commitments today will make a difference in developing our leaders of tomorrow. Opportunities for women in entertainment are improving and while we recognize there is much work to be done, we’re proud to be able to offer this scholarship to incoming female students as a next step. We stand in solidarity with the advancement of all women across the industry and hope the Women in Entertainment Scholarship will help our students reach their full potential as the dynamic innovators that they are.”