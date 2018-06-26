The Television Academy has announced winners in the individual categories for its 70th annual Los Angeles Area Emmy Awards. They will receive their hardware during the July 28 ceremony at the Academy’s Saban Media Center in North Hollywood.

Here is the list:

Outstanding Sports Reporting

Patrick O’Neal, Sports Reporter

Fox Sports West

Outstanding Hard News Reporting

Robert Kovacik, Reporter

NBC4

Outstanding News Feature Reporting

Pat Harvey, Reporter

Nicolette Medina, Producer

CBS2/KCAL9

Outstanding Director – News

Deya Ceballos, Director

KVEA

Outstanding Director – Programming

Logan Kibens, Director

KCET

Outstanding Writer – News

Mary Harris, Writer

NBC4

Outstanding Writer – Programming

Mike Maas, Writer

CBS2

Outstanding Editor – News

Jeff MacIntyre, Editor

ABC7

Outstanding Editor – Programming

Hyunsoo Moon, Editor

KCET.ORG

Outstanding Videographer – News

Jeff MacIntyre, Videographer

ABC7

Outstanding Videographer Single Camera – Programming

David Strumpf, Videographer

Spectrum SportsNet LA

Outstanding Videographer Multi-Camera – Programming

Jorge Zaragoza-Chavez, Videographer

Joseph Dias, Videographer

Adrian Huerta, Videographer

Nick Reinhard, Videographer

Andy Schlachtenhaufen, Videographer

David Strumpf, Videographer

Spectrum SportsNet LA

Creative Technical Crafts – Lighting Director

David Schirle, Lighting Director

KTTV-TV

Creative Technical Crafts – Composer

Jose Alejandro Parody, Composer

KCET

Creative Technical Crafts – Sound Mixer

Steve Bucino

KCET