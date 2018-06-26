The Television Academy has announced winners in the individual categories for its 70th annual Los Angeles Area Emmy Awards. They will receive their hardware during the July 28 ceremony at the Academy’s Saban Media Center in North Hollywood.
Here is the list:
Outstanding Sports Reporting
Patrick O’Neal, Sports Reporter
Fox Sports West
Outstanding Hard News Reporting
Robert Kovacik, Reporter
NBC4
Outstanding News Feature Reporting
Pat Harvey, Reporter
Nicolette Medina, Producer
CBS2/KCAL9
Outstanding Director – News
Deya Ceballos, Director
KVEA
Outstanding Director – Programming
Logan Kibens, Director
KCET
Outstanding Writer – News
Mary Harris, Writer
NBC4
Outstanding Writer – Programming
Mike Maas, Writer
CBS2
Outstanding Editor – News
Jeff MacIntyre, Editor
ABC7
Outstanding Editor – Programming
Hyunsoo Moon, Editor
KCET.ORG
Outstanding Videographer – News
Jeff MacIntyre, Videographer
ABC7
Outstanding Videographer Single Camera – Programming
David Strumpf, Videographer
Spectrum SportsNet LA
Outstanding Videographer Multi-Camera – Programming
Jorge Zaragoza-Chavez, Videographer
Joseph Dias, Videographer
Adrian Huerta, Videographer
Nick Reinhard, Videographer
Andy Schlachtenhaufen, Videographer
David Strumpf, Videographer
Spectrum SportsNet LA
Creative Technical Crafts – Lighting Director
David Schirle, Lighting Director
KTTV-TV
Creative Technical Crafts – Composer
Jose Alejandro Parody, Composer
KCET
Creative Technical Crafts – Sound Mixer
Steve Bucino
KCET