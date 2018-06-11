Loren Dean is joining Clint Eastwood’s next film The Mule as a DEA agent in the film which Eastwood will be producing, directing, and starring in. The Warner Bros.’ movie is based on a 2014 New York Times Magazine piece by Sam Dolnick and follows Earl Stone (Eastwood), a man in his 80s who is broke, alone, and facing foreclosure of his business when he is offered a job that simply requires him to drive—easy enough but, unbeknownst to Earl, he’s just signed on as a drug courier and just hit the radar of hard-charging DEA agent Colin Bates (Bradley Cooper). Dean will be playing DEA agent Brown, alongside fellow agent Cooper in their hunt for Stone. Eastwood will produce via his Malpaso banner, along with Imperative’s Dan Friedkin and Bradley Thomas.

Dean can next be seen in the upcoming New Regency feature Ad Astra, written and directed by James Gray and starring alongside Brad Pitt, Tommy Lee Jones and Donald Sutherland. The film will be released wide in January, 2019. Loren is best known for his work in the features How To Make an American Quilt, Enemy of the State, Gattaca, Apollo 13, Mrs. Winterbourne, The End of Violence and Mumford. He is repped by Kim Callahan at Industry Entertainment.

Camrus Johnson (There’s Johnny) is set to star opposite Yara Shahidi and Charles Melton in The Sun Is Also A Star for Warner Bros/MGM. Based on Nicola Yoon’s New York Times best-seller, the film centers on Natasha (Shahidi), a girl in New York City whose pragmatism is challenged when she falls in love with Daniel (Melton) right before her family is set to be deported back to Jamaica. Johnson will play Omar, a lively, irreverent youth with a sarcastic sense of humor who can’t quite understand why his best friend Daniel is unable to resist his overbearing parents’ demands.