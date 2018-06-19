The Berlin Film Festival may have found its man to replace Dieter Kosslick as reports in Germany are emerging that Locarno festival chief Carlo Chatrian is set to take the role.

German newspaper Bild is reporting that Chatrian, who has been director of the Locarno Film Festival since 2013, has beaten several higher-profile candidates to take up the position starting with the 2020 event.

It emerged in December that Kosslick would leave Berlin when his contract ends in May 2019 after a 17-year tenure. There were suggestions his role would be split into two when he departs, but it doesn’t look like that will happen with the news that Chatrian is to take over.

Other names previously linked with the role included the Toronto Film Festival’s Cameron Bailey, Rotterdam’s Bero Beyer as well as Rajendra Roy, film curator of the New York Museum of Modern Art.

It is thought that Chatrian, who has just completed his fifth year at the Swiss festival, has been hired by the German Cultural Events Agency and German Culture Commissioner Monika Gruetters.

The 2019 festival runs February 7-17.