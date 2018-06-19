Netflix has ordered a second season of Llama Llama, its animated series from Genius Brands International. Jennifer Garner leads the voice cast of the preschooler toon, which premiered in January in 20 countries.

Based on the book series by author and illustrator Anna Dewdney, Llama Llama is about first childhood experiences and adventures as well as the special connections between Llama (Shayle Simons), his Mama (Garner) and his grandparents. It tells stories of life in a safe, friendly town seen through the eyes of Llama as he interacts with the amazing world around him.

Netflix and Genius Brands today also unveiled a pair of 30-minute Llama Llama specials, including one for Mother’s Day.

“I love Anna Dewdney’s award-winning, joyful Llama Llama books and am proud to voice Mama Llama on this very special series for Netflix,” Garner said. “And now — great news! — Mama Llama and Llama Llama will be back for a second season! Thank you, Netflix. I can’t wait to get to work!”

Produced by Genius Brands International, Llama Llama’s creators include director Rob Minkoff (The Lion King), director Saul Blinkoff (Doc McStuffins), showrunner Joe Purdy, art director Ruben Aquino (Frozen) and producers Jane Startz and Andy Heyward.