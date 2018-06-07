Former Masters of Sex star Lizzy Caplan has been tapped for a lead role opposite star Octavia Spencer in Are You Sleeping, Apple’s upcoming 10-episode thriller drama series from Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine and the scripted drama venture of Peter Chernin’s Chernin Entertainment and Endeavor Content.

Are You Sleeping, created and written by Nichelle Tramble Spellman based on the true-crime novel by Kathleen Barber, provides a unique glimpse into America’s obsession with true-crime podcasts and challenges its viewers to consider the consequences when the pursuit of justice is placed on a public stage.

Caplan will play twin sisters Josie and Lanie, whose lives have taken very different paths. I hear she has a one-year deal. Spencer plays the investigative reporter behind a hit true-crime podcast that reopens the case of Josie and Lanie’s father’s murder.

Are You Sleeping is executive produced by Spencer via her Orit Entertainment, Tramble, who serves as showrunner, as well as Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter for Hello Sunshine, and Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping and Kristen Campo for Chernin Entertainment.

Caplan starred as human sexuality research pioneer Virginia Johnson in praised drama Master Of Sex, which ran on Showtime for four seasons. The role earned her a lead actress in a drama series Emmy Award nomination. She is repped by WME, manager Julie Darmody and attorney Karl Austen.