Emmy-nominated writer-producer Liz Friedman has signed a multi-year overall deal at Sony Pictures Television. Under the pact, Friedman reunites with David Shore, with whom she worked on House, to serve as executive producer on Shore-created The Good Doctor and will develop original series for broadcast, cable and streaming services.

“I’m thrilled to be in working with Sony, especially since it means climbing back into trenches with David Shore on The Good Doctor,” said Friedman. “Great show, great showrunner, great opportunity to once again use sarcoidosis in conversation.”

Twice-Emmy-nominated Friedman co-created ABC’s Conviction and co-wrote the pilot for Orange Is The New Black, along with Jenji Kohan. She served as writer and senior producer for nearly the entire run of House (with Shore) and Elementary, which was recently renewed for a seventh season. She also was an executive producer on Marvel’s Jessica Jones.

Friedman is repped by CAA and attorney Jeanne Newman.