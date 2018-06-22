The executive producers of MTV’s Busted Live and truTV’s Over The Limit are now focusing on bounty hunters in Bounty Live, a new live weekly reality show, produced by John Stevens and Spike Feresten’s Hangar 56 Media.

Co-created and executive produced by Stevens and Feresten, Bounty Live features fugitive recovery agents from across the country chasing fugitives and making arrests.

Per the producers, “The series is launching digitally and will explore network, cable and syndication in the future.” H56 has already begun streaming test shows of the program on Facebook Live and over the next few months will also expand onto Instagram and YouTube, producers say. The bounty hunters will also broadcast additional cases on personal social media as well as during the live weekly show.

“We recently started live camera tests and found a way for the in-studio hosts to communicate with the agents in the field before and after they interact with suspects which takes this genre to a new level and is really compelling to watch,” said Stevens.

HybridLight has boarded the project as sponsor.

“We believe Bounty Live is going to draw positive attention to these real life heroes by using the platforms and tech to grow the brand as a streaming program while having direct relationships with our sponsors – that’s the business model we got most excited about and how we are launching it,” added Stevens.

Stevens also is executive producer of MTV’s hit reality show Buckwild and follow-up series West Virginia Wilder, which is currently being pitched to cable networks and digital platforms.