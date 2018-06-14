Neon has acquired North American rights to Little Woods, the feminist Western pic written and directed by Nia DaCosta that had its world premiere at this spring’s Tribeca Film Festival. Tessa Thompson, Lily James, Luke Kirby, James Badge Dale and Lance Reddick star.

The plot centers on two sisters, Ollie (Thompson) and Deb (James), who are driven to work outside the law to better their lives. For years, Ollie has illicitly helped the struggling residents of her North Dakota oil boomtown access Canadian health care and medication. When the authorities catch on, she plans to abandon her crusade, only to be dragged in even deeper after a desperate plea for help from her sister.

Rachael Fung, Gabrielle Nadig and Tim Headington produced. Lia Buman, Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, Fred Berger, Tom Dolby, Susanne Filkins, Abdi Nazemian, David S. Stone, David Boies III, John Boccardo, Derek Esplin and Thompson exec prouduce. The film was supported by the Sundance Institute, the San Francisco Film Society and the Time Warner Foundation.

The deal was negotiated by Neon and CAA Media Finance on behalf of the filmmakers.