Lionsgate UK has picked up Hugh Jackman and Emma Thompson’s animated feature Missing Link. The theatrical distributor has picked up the latest animated offering from Laika, the animation studio behind Kubo and the Two Strings and The Boxtrolls.

Lionsgate struck the deal with AGC International, the international sales and distribution division of Stuart Ford’s AGC Studios, and comes after it launched in Cannes. The deal was unveiled at CineEurope in Barcelona, where footage was also shown.

ParaNorman’s Chris Butler directs the story of charismatic Sir Lionel Frost (Jackman) who considers himself to be the world’s foremost investigator of myths and monsters, but his small-minded high-society peers don’t recognize this. His last chance for acceptance by the adventuring elite rests on traveling to America’s Pacific Northwest to prove the existence of a legendary creature. A living remnant of Man’s primitive ancestry. The Missing Link.

It also stars Zoe Saldana, Zach Galifianakis, Stephen Fry, Timothy Olyphant, Matt Lucas and David Walliams. Annapurna previously made a deal for U.S. rights with a release set for spring 2019 for the film, which is produced by Arianne Sutner and Travis Knight.

“Laika has a track record of being industry leaders in animation, and Missing Link is shaping up to add to their pedigree – it’s a refreshing, unique, charming film that we are delighted to be adding to our 2019 theatrical slate,” said Zygi Kamasa, CEO and Nicola Pearcey, President UK, EMEA Strategy & Operations for Lionsgate UK.

“We are thrilled to partner with Lionsgate as our UK distributor,” added Travis Knight, Laika’s President & CEO. “They understand LAIKA’s mission to make engaging films that matter to our audiences. Missing Link is in very good hands with Lionsgate’s exceptional team.”