Lionsgate has hired veteran Sony Pictures executive Corii Berg as its general counsel. He had been at Sony for 20 years, the past nine as Senior EVP and Head of Worldwide Business Affairs for Sony Pictures TV production.

In his new role, Berg will be Liongate’s senior legal and business affairs executive, serving on its Executive Management Committee and senior decision-making team. He also will be involved in M&A activities, strategic investments and partnerships, initiatives related to Lionsgate’s capital structure and corporate financings, and the growth of Lionsgate’s content platform.

He will report to Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer and work with Vice Chairman Michael Burns, Lionsgate COO Brian Goldsmith and Lionsgate CFO Jimmy Barge. He starts June 11.

“Corii is an experienced, forward-looking strategist who brings to Lionsgate a wealth of major studio legal experience, deep knowledge of the television space, and a strong track record helping launch new content platforms worldwide,” Feltheimer and Burns said in a statement. “He’s a great fit for our entrepreneurial culture and has the multidisciplinary expertise to help us continue moving our Company forward.”

Before his current role at Sony TV, Berg was Sony Pictures EVP & Deputy General Counsel, Corporate & Distributionfrom 2004-2009. He had legal oversight of all corporate operations, M&A initiatives, strategic investments, television distribution, global television channel operations, and film and other financings. From 2000-2004, he headed legal operations for Sony Pictures Digital Entertainment.

Said Berg: “I’m thrilled to join one of the most innovative and visionary companies in the business and to become part of their exceptional executive and legal team. I look forward to working closely with the rest of Lionsgate management to continue the company’s growth trajectory and accelerate its initiatives in today’s fast-changing digital environment.”