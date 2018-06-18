Netflix has released the first trailer for Original comedy feature Like Father, starring Kelsey Grammer, Kristen Bell and Seth Rogen.

Written, directed and produced by Lauren Miller Rogen (For A Good Time Call), the film follows a workaholic young executive (Kristen Bell, in a reverse of her role in Forgetting Sarah Marshall) who is left at the altar and ends up on her Caribbean honeymoon cruise with the last person she ever expected: her estranged and equally workaholic father (Kelsey Grammer). Rogen plays Bell’s love interest on the cruise.

Producers also include Molly Conners, Anders Bard and Amanda Bowers. Pic goes out on August 3.