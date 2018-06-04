Hulu and AwesomenessTV have set the cast for their upcoming horror series Light as a Feather. Liana Liberato (To the Bone) will play McKenna, Haley Ramm (Seven in Heaven) is Violet, Ajiona Alexus (13 Reasons Why) is Candace, Brianne Tju (Scream) is Alex, Peyton List (Bunk’d) is Olivia, Dylan Sprayberry (Teen Wolf) is Henry, Jordan Rodrigues (Lady Bird) is Trey, Brent Rivera (Alexander IRL) is Issac, and Dorian Brown Pham (Wilfred) plays Deb. See cast photos below.

Production began today in Los Angeles on the 10-episode, straight-to-series supernatural thriller from AwesomenessTV, Wattpad and Kelsey Grammer’s Grammnet (Girlfriends). Nased on a story by Zoe Aarsen that has more than 2.9M reads on Wattpad, is created and executive produced by R. Lee Fleming Jr..

The logline: An innocent game of “Light as a Feather, Stiff as a Board” goes wrong when the five teen girls who played start dying off in the exact way that was predicted, forcing the survivors to figure out why they’re being targeted – and whether the evil force hunting them down is one of their own.

Fleming executive produces and showruns alongside AwesomenessTV’s Jordan Levin, Shelley Zimmerman, Joe Davola and Brett Bouttier; Wattpad’s Aron Levitz and Eric Lehrman; and Grammnet’s Grammer, Tom Russo, Brian Sher and Stella Bulochnikov. Bloodlist’s Kailey Marsh is a co-executive producer.

