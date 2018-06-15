Lifetime’s The Rap Game is set to be remade in the UK after Simon Andreae’s Naked Entertainment optioned the rights.

Andreae’s FremantleMedia-backed indie is remaking the show as The Grime Game (w/t) and has set it up with an established, as-yet-unannounced British grime star to play the sale role as host Jermaine Dupri does in the U.S. version.

It will see a raft of talented MCs compete for record deal. However, it has no eliminations and is shot like a documentary. The U.S. version, which launched in 2016, has been a big success for the A+E Networks brand, scoring the channel’s biggest share of 18-34 year olds and featuring the likes of Queen Latifah, Ludacris and Usher.

Naked Entertainment’s Director of Development Tom O’Brien said, “Chart topping. Brit award winning. And spun from young people’s real-life stories. Grime is one of the UK’s most important – and also lucrative – musical movements. Now is a great time to celebrate it, by profiling the next generation of hungry performers.”

“A+E Networks is delighted to partner with the incredible team at Naked Entertainment on The Grime Game,” added Robyn Hurd, Vice President, Content Sales, EMEA, A+E Networks. “With several recent wins under our belt, the formats division continues to broaden the global reach of our IP, and it wouldn’t be possible without stellar production partners such as Naked. The Rap Game has proven to be life-changing in the U.S. for young musicians looking to take their careers to the next level. We’re confident The Grime Game will work similar magic on the U.K. music scene.”