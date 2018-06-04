EXCLUSIVE: Leslie Odom Jr., Freida Pinto, Cynthia Erivo, and Orlando Bloom have signed on to star in Needle In A Timestack, the latest film from John Ridley. In addition, BRON Studios has boarded the project as a producer taking over after Miramax was originally attached.

Oscar-winning Ridley is directing the pic, which he adapted from a short story by Robert Silverberg. It follows a couple who work to hold their marriage together in a world where time travel is possible, and the past and present are ever fluctuating.

Zanne Devine, David Thwaites, and BRON’S Aaron L. Gilbert are producing along with Matt Kennedy. Exec producers are Jason Cloth of Creative Wealth Media, Christopher J. Conover, Hope Farley, and Ridley.

Odom Jr., best known for his Tony and Grammy Award-winning performance in the hit Broadway musical Hamilton, was most recently seen on the big screen in the 20th Century Fox’s Murder on the Orient Express. Pinto, who previously worked with Ridley on his Showtime miniseries, Guerilla, is featured in Andy Serkis’ forthcoming Jungle Book adaptation Mowgli.

Also a Tony and Grammy-winning stage performer, Erivo is making the transition to the silver screen with a slate that includes Steve McQueen’s Widows, Drew Goddard’s Bad Times at the El Royale, and Doug Liman’s Chaos Walking. Bloom, who shot to international stardom with Lord of the Rings and Pirates of the Caribbean, will next be seen in Carnival Row, an 8-part series for Amazon.

Odom Jr. is repped by CAA, and Jackoway, Austen, Tyerman, Wertheimer; Pinto by CAA and Principal Entertainment; Erivo by UTA, Authentic, and Peikoff Mahan; Bloom by ICM, Lighthouse Management and Media, and Independent UK.

BRON’s anticipated film slate includes Al Capone biopic Fonzo with Tom Hardy, Bill Condon’s The Good Liar, starring Ian McKellen and Helen Mirren, and Sony’s Tom Hanks-starrer Greyhound.