Leonardo DiCaprio has put on Instagram a first image of he and his costar Brad Pitt in 60s garb in Quentin Tarantino’s Sony Pictures film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. DiCaprio was the first actor to commit to the film, quickly followed by Pitt and Margot Robbie. Now, the cast has come together exceptionally well. The film also stars Timothy Olyphant, Luke Perry, Damian Lewis, Dakota Fanning, Al Pacino, Emile Hirsch, Clifton Collins Jr, Tim Roth, Michael Madsen, Keith Jefferson, Nicholas Hammond and Scoot McNairy.

Tarantino has described the film as “a story that takes place in Los Angeles in 1969, at the height of hippy Hollywood. The two lead characters are Rick Dalton (DiCaprio), former star of a western TV series, and his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth (Pitt). Both are struggling to make it in a Hollywood they don’t recognize anymore. But Rick has a very famous next-door neighbor…Sharon Tate.”