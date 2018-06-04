EXCLUSIVE: Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘s Stephanie Beatriz and Broad City‘s Arturo Castro are joining Warner Bros.’ The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part and will portray new characters Sweet Mayhem (pictured above) and Ice Cream Cone.

Also confirmed to return per today’s poster unveiling is Alison Brie as Unikitty and Nick Offerman as Metal Beard.

They join previously announced cast members from the first movie Chris Pratt (Emmet), Elizabeth Banks (Lucy), Will Arnett (Lego Batman) as well as Tiffany Haddish who plays a new character Queen Watevra Wa-Nabi.

Mike Mitchell, of Shrek Forever After, Trolls, and Sky High directs. Lego Movie 2 is being produced by Dan Lin, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Roy Lee, the team behind the Lego film franchise since the first feature title debuted in 2014. That pic racked up $469M at the global B.O.

The Lego Movie 2 reunites the heroes of Bricksburg and takes place five years after the first movie. They face a new threat: Lego Duplo invaders from outer space, wrecking everything faster than they can rebuild. The battle to defeat them and restore harmony to the Lego universe will take Emmet, Lucy, Batman and their friends to faraway, unexplored and musical worlds. Lego Movie 2 opens nationwide in 2D and 3D on Feb. 8., 2019.

Beatriz is repped by ICM Partners and Authentic Talent and Literary Management, and Castro by WME and Avalon Management.