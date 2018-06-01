Ahead of the Season 2 finale, FX has ordered a third season of its praised X-Men universe-themed drama series Legion for a premiere in 2019. Two episodes remain in Legion’s second season, including a recently announced additional 11th episode.

Created and executive produced by Noah Hawley and based on the Marvel comics by Chris Claremont and Bill Sienkiewicz, Legion is the story of David Haller (Dan Stevens), a man who believed himself to be schizophrenic only to discover that he actually might be the most powerful mutant the world has ever seen.

FX

From childhood, David shuffled from one psychiatric institution to the next until, in his early 30s, he met and fell in love with a beautiful and troubled fellow patient named Syd (Rachel Keller). After Syd and David shared a startling encounter, he was forced to confront the shocking possibility that the voices he hears and the visions he sees might be real. Jean Smart, Jeremie Harris, Amber Midthunder, Bill Irwin, Aubrey Plaza, Jemaine Clement, Hamish Linklater and Navid Negahban also star.

“Legion has redefined the superhero drama and exceeded all expectations as the intensity and revelation build through the second season,” said Eric Schrier, president of Original Programming for FX Networks and FX Productions. “We are incredibly proud of Noah Hawley’s achievement and are honored to continue the series as it pushes the boundaries of conventional television storytelling. We are also grateful for the contributions of our executive producers, John Cameron, Lauren Shuler Donner, Simon Kinberg, and Jeph Loeb with Marvel Television, as well as our outstanding cast and crew of this groundbreaking show.”

Legion next airs at 10 PM Tuesday in an episode titled “Chapter 18” — Reunion, ruination and rage. The episode is written by Hawley and Nathaniel Halpern and directed by Dana Gonzalez.

Hawley executive produces Legion along with Cameron, Donner, Kinberg and Loeb; Halpern is co-EP. Legion is produced by FX Productions and Marvel Television, with FXP handling the physical production.