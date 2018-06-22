EXCLUSIVE: The Legends should be bracing for a lot more of the villainous Nora Darhk. Courtney Ford, who recurred as the character on DC’s Legends of Tomorrow last season, has been promoted to a series regular for the upcoming fourth season of the CW series.

Nora Darhk is the the evil daughter of Arrowverse uber villain Damien Darhk (Neal McDonough), who squared off with the Legends when she and her father attempted to release a time demon named Mallus into the world. Since she was introduced in Episode 5 last season, Ford recurred heavily, appearing in the majority of subsequent episodes.

Ford is the latest new full-time cast addition on Legends of Tomorrow for next season, along with Matt Ryan and Jes Macallan. Meanwhile, Keiynan Lonsdale is departing as a series regular.

Ford, whose solid genre credentials also include Supernatural and True Blood, is the real-life wife of Legends star Brandon Routh, whose character Ray, interestingly, has an obvious attraction to Nora, despite her evil ways.

Ford’s series credits also include Revenge, Parenthood and a season-long arc on Dexter. She next will be seen opposite Hugh Jackman in Jason Reitman’s The Front Runner. She is repped by Gersh, Main Title Entertainment and attorney Jason Hendler.

Based on the characters from DC Comics, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow hails from Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television. Greg Berlanti, Phil Klemmer and Sarah Schechter executive produce.