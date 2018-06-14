Leah Remini is set to topline Fox’s off-cycle half-hour multi-camera comedy pilot from It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia co-creator Rob McElhenney, Rob Rosell and 20th Century Fox TV.

Written by McElhenney and Rosell, the untitled comedy centers on a woman, Jean (Remini), her ex-husband and her new wife who work together to raise a family in middle America.

Remini’s Jean considers herself a patriot who loves her country and firmly believes in everyone’s right to be left alone. Jean in many ways fits the stereotype of a typical conservative. However, she leads a very progressive lifestyle as she is now married to a woman, Betty. Together, they’re raising Jean’s two boys with the help of the boys’ father and Jean’s ex-husband, Richie, who currently lives in the garage.

The pilot will be filmed for midseason 2019 consideration and beyond. The casting of Remini indicates a strategy by Fox to get established sitcom stars for its multi-camera series to complement Last Man Standing, which is headlined by Tim Allen.

Remini is best known for her starring turn opposite Kevin James on CBS’ long-running multi-camera sitcom The King Of Queens. She recently reunited with James on his followup CBS comedy series, Kevin Can Wait.

McElhenney and Rosell executive produce with It’s Always Sunny‘s Charlie Day and Glenn Howerton and 3 Arts’ Nick Frenkel.

Remini is the creator and executive producer of A&E Network’s Emmy-winning nonfiction docuseries Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath, which premieres its third season this fall. In addition to her show, Remini recently expanded her relationship with A&E Networks with an overall, exclusive first-look development deal. On the film side, Remini will next be seen starring alongside Jennifer Lopez in the romantic comedy, Second Act.

Remini is repped by APA, Carol Bodie at Art 2 Perform and David Matlof at Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum Matlof + Fishman.