Layne Eskridge is joining Apple as a Creative Executive. She comes from rival streaming service Netflix where she was a development executive.

At Apple, Eskridge will report to Matt Cherniss, Head of Development for Worldwide Video. Eskridge will start her new role next month, joining Apple’s team of creative executives that includes Michelle Lee, Dana Tuinier, Ali Woodruff and Max Aronson.

As a development executive at Netflix, Eskridge oversaw production of Ozark, Spike Lee’s She’s Gotta Have It, Seven Seconds, Longmire, as well as the upcoming Top Boy, executive produced by Drake and Lebron James’ SpringHill Entertainment, and Ava Duvernay’s Central Park 5.

Before joining Netflix in early 2016, Eskridge was an executive at Ellen DeGeneres’ company A Very Good Production where she developed One Big Happy and Little Big Shots. Before that, she was member of the Universal Cable Productions programming team where she oversaw development for John Legend’s Get Liftd Film Co., in addition to identifying scripted projects for Bravo and E!.

Eskridge also served as a board member for Colour TV, an organization for diverse executives in television that aims to increase the number of minority content creators in Hollywood.