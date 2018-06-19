Fox News Channel host Laura Ingraham has come under fire for comments she made on The Ingraham Angle on Monday, calling immigration detention centers for children, “essentially summer camps.” Ingraham’s show faced an advertiser boycott in April after she took to Twitter to mock Parkland survivor David Hogg. On the heels of the “summer camps” quip Monday night, some on Twitter were using the hashtag #boycottlaura.

On her program, Ingraham said, “As more illegal immigrants are rushing the border, more kids are being separated from their parents and temporarily housed at what are, essentially, summer camps.” (See video below, the “summer camps” comment comes at around the 2.30 mark.) Ingraham added, “The president is doing what we should have been doing all along, prosecuting all border crashers.”

Ingraham was discussing Donald Trump’s controversial ‘zero tolerance’ on immigrants entering the country illegally. POTUS had spent his Monday morning Tweet-storm blaming Democrats for his administration’s policy to separate children from parents at the U.S.-Mexico border. It was recently revealed that nearly 2,000 children were taken from their families and placed in detention centers between April 19 and May 31, after the policy was announced by Attorney General Jeff Sessions in April.

Over the weekend, millions of people shared the gone-viral photo taken by photographer John Moore, of a two-year-old girl crying and screaming while a U.S. border agent detained her mother.

Ingraham used air-quotes to emphasize her point Monday, “Liberals have seized on the ‘separated children’ and turned the entire image into a political weapon, attempting to emotionally manipulate the public perception of immigration enforcement.”

Here’s a selection of reactions on Twitter, and a response from Ingraham

Let me officially join @SethMacFarlane in saying I’m disgusted to work at a company that has anything whatsoever to do with @FoxNews. This bullshit is the opposite of what #ModernFamily stands for. https://t.co/dnvIbgoIyA — Steve Levitan (@SteveLevitan) June 19, 2018

Laura Ingraham just said the detention internment centers are "basically summer camps." Ahh yes, who else remembers singing kum ba yah, roasting marshmallows, cage living and a friendly game of let's never see your mommy and daddy again. #boycottlaura pic.twitter.com/jhzmpseLP9 — Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) June 19, 2018

Anyone who witnesses children in cages being held for ransom and does not feel horror and outrage is an enemy of everything America should stand for. This is not a legal issue. It is a moral one. — Ken Olin (@kenolin1) June 19, 2018

Laura Ingraham going to summer camp at a dog kennel explains a lot. pic.twitter.com/HDafbAGebt — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) June 19, 2018

these assholes are hardly job one but if Carlson and Ingraham are going to defend racist internment camps their sponsors should start hearing from us — Owen Ellickson (@onlxn) June 19, 2018

Now accepting applications for Laura Ingraham’s Summer Camp! Your child will learn how to properly fold a foil emergency blanket and how to decorate the inside of a cage. Sign up now for a special lesson in basketball dribbling and mocking school shooting survivors. Act fast! pic.twitter.com/QUYrhzJBCz — J.D. Durkin (@jiveDurkey) June 19, 2018

Laura Ingraham’s summer camp experience explains Laura Ingraham. https://t.co/JoaL3Jp3tw — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) June 19, 2018

Laura Ingraham isn’t going to hell. She’s going to an “intense sauna.” https://t.co/XBos95Iewl — Anthony Breznican (@Breznican) June 19, 2018

Great @IngrahamAngle – sounds like a fun summer plan for YOUR kids. Send them down to the detention camps – maybe one of those fancy tents – and you can just stay home and work. Propaganda TV! https://t.co/rdpmKt9rcQ — Amy Siskind (@Amy_Siskind) June 19, 2018

After reading these disgusting quotes from Laura Ingraham, Ann Coulter, Tomi Lahren, and Kirstjen Nielsen, I think it's pretty sexist for anyone to keep referring to the four harbingers of the apocalypse as horsemen. — Steve Hofstetter (On tour now!) (@SteveHofstetter) June 19, 2018

“There are classrooms, a play area with soccer goals and a medical clinic with superheroes like Wonder Woman, Superman and the Hulk on the walls.” — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) June 19, 2018

And here’s the video from The Ingraham Angle: