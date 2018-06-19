Fox News Channel host Laura Ingraham has come under fire for comments she made on The Ingraham Angle on Monday, calling immigration detention centers for children, “essentially summer camps.” Ingraham’s show faced an advertiser boycott in April after she took to Twitter to mock Parkland survivor David Hogg. On the heels of the “summer camps” quip Monday night, some on Twitter were using the hashtag #boycottlaura.
On her program, Ingraham said, “As more illegal immigrants are rushing the border, more kids are being separated from their parents and temporarily housed at what are, essentially, summer camps.” (See video below, the “summer camps” comment comes at around the 2.30 mark.) Ingraham added, “The president is doing what we should have been doing all along, prosecuting all border crashers.”
Ingraham was discussing Donald Trump’s controversial ‘zero tolerance’ on immigrants entering the country illegally. POTUS had spent his Monday morning Tweet-storm blaming Democrats for his administration’s policy to separate children from parents at the U.S.-Mexico border. It was recently revealed that nearly 2,000 children were taken from their families and placed in detention centers between April 19 and May 31, after the policy was announced by Attorney General Jeff Sessions in April.
Over the weekend, millions of people shared the gone-viral photo taken by photographer John Moore, of a two-year-old girl crying and screaming while a U.S. border agent detained her mother.
Ingraham used air-quotes to emphasize her point Monday, “Liberals have seized on the ‘separated children’ and turned the entire image into a political weapon, attempting to emotionally manipulate the public perception of immigration enforcement.”
