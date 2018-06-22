Platform One Media, the Los Angeles-based TV production and distribution studio launched last year by TPG Growth and Liberty Global, has inked a first-look TV deal with Laura Dern and her producing partner Jayme Lemons, through their production company Jaywalker Pictures.

The first project to go into development under the pact is Mr. & Mrs. American Pie, an hourlong series based on the debut novel of the same name by Juliet McDaniel. Set in 1969, it chronicles the hilarious and heartbreaking attempt of a woman to reconstitute her identity after being dismissed by not only her husband but her entire social milieu.

McDaniel will write the adaptation and will executive produce with Dern, Lemons, Elisa Ellis of Platform One and Adam Gomolin, Founder of Inkshares. Inkshares, a book publisher and rights-management platform, optioned the rights to the novel to Platform One Media.

“As an award-winning actress, talented producer, and articulate creative visionary, Laura Dern is well-respected for her artistry and activism in Hollywood and around the world. We look forward to working with Jaywalker Pictures to develop compelling stories and necessary narratives for television that resonate with audiences around the globe,” said Platform Media CEO Katie O’Connell Marsh.

She called the Mr. & Mrs. American Pie a “delicious story-telling that explores how an unorthodox family brings social equality in the most unlikely and hilarious way.”

Dern and Lemons first worked together on the 2000 Robert Altman film Dr. T and the Women and continued to collaborate over the next two decades. Lemons served as a producer on Enlightened, the HBO series that Dern starred in and executive produced; as well as their recent collaboration on The Tale starring Dern and Lemons serving as executive producer.

At HBO, Jaywalker Pictures has in development a one hour from writers Annie Mumolo and Timothy Lovestedt based on the home-party marketing system that popularized Tupperware and an untitled half-hour drama with Alex Gibney about a death-row psychiatrist.

“Jayme and I are thrilled to be working with Platform One Media. We feel so inspired by the passion Katie O’Connell and her amazing team brings to every creative conversation,” said Dern.

Dern is currently in production on the second season of Big Little Lies at HBO and will next be seen in Ed Zwick’s Trial by Fire, the untitled Noah Baumbach Film and Justin Kelly’s JT Leroy.

UTA reps both McDaniel and the book.