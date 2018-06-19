Kevin Hart and Lionsgate’s digital network Laugh Out Loud has unveiled its summer slate, featuring four new original series and sophomore seasons of three others. The rookie shows star the likes of Rahat Hossian, Sarah Davenport, Skye Townsend and Carlie Craig.

Read details of all seven series below, and check out a teaser trailer for Lyft Legend Season 2 above.

Laugh Out Loud

The June-to-September months will see the returns of prank series Kevin Hart: Lyft Legend, which launches today, along with stand-up showcase Just for Laughs and Cold as Balls, which features athlete interviews that take place in an ice bath.

Debuting this summer will be In the Zone, a comedic companion to Hart’s new CBS series TKO: Total Knock Out; prank show Rahat’s Terror Traps, starring YouTube prank king Rahat Hossian; Unmasked, a mockumentary comedy about the bizarre world of costumed street performers on Hollywood Boulevard; and Donors, a start-up comedy described as Silicon Valley meets Broad City.

“The massive success of Cold as Balls and Lyft Legend proves how hungry audiences are for bold, hilarious new show formats,” Hart said. “Laugh Out Loud is dedicated to elevating comedy with original ideas and shining a light on emerging comedians. I can’t wait for audiences to check out this dope slate of shows we’re unveiling this summer.”

Added Laugh Out Loud president Jeff Clanagan: “We’re excited to kick off a summer of laughs with a strong slate of new and returning comedies. We are always listening to our audience and leveraging these insights to inform new and exciting content.”

Here is the Laugh Out Loud summer slate:

June

Lyft Legend: Season 2

Sponsored by Lyft, join Kevin Hart as he hilariously goes undercover as Lyft driver Donald Mac and leaves unsuspecting passengers speechless. Wanda Sykes makes a special appearance in the premiere episode.

Unmasked

From the very strange mind of Michael Anthony Snowden (“In Living Color,” “South Park,” “The Keenen Ivory Wayans Show”), and veteran TV producer Josh Bingham (Relativity Media, BBC Worldwide) comes Unmasked, a mockumentary ensemble comedy that investigates the bizarre world of costumed street performers on Hollywood Boulevard and the strange series of murders that slowly begin to infiltrate their community.

July

In the Zone

In partnership with the Kevin Hart-hosted competition TV show TKO, In the Zone matches brain with funny. Comedians are used to being heckled on stage, but can they still bring the funny when they are navigating a challenging course? Episodes will premiere on the Laugh Out Loud network each week after TKO airs on CBS. The show features Hart’s tour mates Plastic Cup Boyz, as well as a variety of notable comedians.

Rahat’s Terror Traps

With the help of Hollywood’s top creature effects artist Anatomorphex and Character Shop Inc., YouTube prank king Rahat Hossian (5.6M subscribers) disguises himself as life-like and terrifying creatures to capture epic reactions from the unsuspecting victims he encounters.

August-September

Just for Laughs: Season 2

Kevin Hart presents the best and funniest stand-up comedians from the Just For Laughs Comedy Festival in Montreal, hosted by famed comedian Tony Rock! Comics include Zainab Johnson, Alice Wetterlund, Loyiso Gola, Todd Barry, Seann Walsh, B Phlat, Tony Hinchcliffe, Brent Morin, Sherrod Small, Adam Ray, Donnell Rawlings, Christi Chiello, Myq Kaplan, Preacher

Lawson, Annie Lederman, Andrew Santino, Dave Smith, Rick Gassman, Dwayne Perkins, Matt Okine and more!

Donors

In this new comedy where Silicon Valley meets Broad City, a start-up company is developing brilliant iPhone app for women with financial help from an enthusiastic tech hedge fund. Cara, the charismatic face of the company, calls to drop a bomb: the hedge fund is bailing. The money is gone. Party’s over. Starring Sarah Davenport, Skye Townsend, and Carlie Craig.

Cold As Balls: Season 2

Cold as Balls is even more icy for season 2! Join Kevin Hart and his special athlete and celebrity guests as he plunges into icy waters for even more awkward interviews.