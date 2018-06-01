LA’s Finest is go! Canadian broadcaster Bell Media has revealed that it has struck a deal with Sony Pictures Television for the Jessica Alba and Gabrielle Union-fronted spin-off of the Bad Boys film franchise. It will air the 13-episode series on one of its specialty entertainment channels.

As Deadline reported yesterday, Sony is in serious negotiations with Charter Communications to become the U.S. home for the series after NBC passed on the $12M pilot.

The series stars Union as Syd Burnett, last seen in Miami taking down a drug cartel, having left her complicated past behind to become an LAPD detective and pursue all the fun LA offers. But things get a little crazy when her new partner, Nancy McKenna, played by Alba, a working mom with an equally complex past, learns that Syd’s unapologetic lifestyle might be masking a greater personal secret. These two have completely different approaches and don’t agree on much, but they find common ground when it comes to taking on the most dangerous criminals in L.A. in this action-packed, character-driven drama.

The pilot was written by Brandon Margolis and Brandon Sonnier and directed by Anton Cropper. L.A.’s Finest comes from Jerry Bruckheimer Television, Primary Wave, 2.0 Entertainment and Sony TV. Alba and Union executive produce alongside Sonnier Margolis, Bruckheimer, Belgrad, Jonathan Littman, KristieAnne Reed, Jeff Gaspin and Jeff Morrone.

Elsewhere, Bell Media has also acquired Deadly Class from the Russo Brothers, Chris Pine mystery drama One Day She’ll Darken (w/t), Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Killing Eve and Chris Noth’s Gone.

One Day She’ll Darken, directed by Patty Jenkins, is a limited drama series starring Pine and Wonder Woman’s Connie Nielsen. Written by Sam Sheridan, One Day She’ll Darken tells the incredible story of Fauna Hodel, who was given away at birth. As Fauna begins to investigate the secrets to her past, she follows a sinister trail that swirls ever closer to an infamous Hollywood gynecologist, Dr. George Hodel, a man involved in the darkest Hollywood debauchery.

Deadly Class, from the Avengers directors, is based on the critically acclaimed Image Comics graphic novel by Rick Remender and Wes Craig. The Sy is described as a coming-of-age journey full of ancient mystery and teen angst. Set in a dark, comic book world against the backdrop of late 80s counter culture, it follows a homeless teen recruited into a storied elite private school where the world’s top crime families send their next generations. Maintaining his moral code while surviving a ruthless curriculum, vicious social cliques and his own adolescent uncertainties soon proves to be vital.

Killing Eve, starring Sandra Oh, has performed well for BBC America. The series, which centers on two women; Eve (Oh) a bored, whip-smart, pay-grade MI5 security officer whose desk-bound job doesn’t fulfill her fantasies of being a spy and Villanelle, played by Jodie Comer, a mercurial, talented killer who clings to the luxuries her violent job affords her, finished in the U.S. on a streak of seven consecutive weeks of demo ratings growth.

Chris Noth’s Gone, meanwhile, is a more international affair, a 12-episode procedural drama for NBC Universal Studios, Germany’s RTL and France’s TF1. Gone tells the fictional story of Kit “Kick” Lannigan, survivor of a famous child-abduction case, and Frank Booth, the FBI agent who rescued her.

These deals come after Bell Media’s CTV revealed its pick ups from the LA Screenings earlier this week.

“Landing a powerful line-up of series that resonate with our core brands is the kind of forward-looking programming that has helped define our ground-breaking entertainment specialty channels,” said Mike Cosentino, President, Content and Programming, Bell Media. “Our unique schedules, including an array of character-driven dramas, comedies, and docu-series, are proven destinations for viewers, and a robust choice for our clients.”