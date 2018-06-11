EXCLUSIVE: Larysa Kondracki, who co-wrote and directed the Rachel Weisz sex-trafficking drama The Whistleblower and is currently showrunner of Amazon’s just-released limited series Picnic At Hanging Rock, has signed with WME. The director-writer-producer also helmed the pilot of the six-episode series starring Natalie Dormer as well as the next two episodes.

Hanging Rock, a re-imagining of Joan Lindsay’s Australian novel from distributor FremantleMedia International, chronicles the mysterious disappearances of three schoolgirls and one teacher on Valentine’s Day 1900. The narrative follows the investigation and the event’s far-reaching impact on the students, families and staff of Appleyard College, and on the nearby township.

On the TV side, Kondracki most recently directed the pilot episode of ABC’s The Fix, on which Marcia Clark is co-writer and executive producer and Robin Tunney stars; the network ordered the pilot to series and it’s eyeing a midseason bow. Kondracki is also in development as an executive producer the horror-drama Cul-De-Sac for NBC and Blumhouse.

Her previous TV-helming credits included Better Call Saul, Legion, The Americans and The Walking Dead.

Kondracki continues to be represented by Lichter Grossman.