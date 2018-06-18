Friends and colleagues of the late sales and production vet Robbie Little will celebrate the former Little Film Company Co-President on Saturday 30 from 2.30pm at the Ahrya Fine Arts Laemmle Theater in Beverly Hills.

Little died unexpectedly en route to the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year. The well-liked Brit launched his sales and marketing outfit with his wife Ellen, and executive-produced the company’s first film, Tsotsi, which won the 2006 Oscar for Best Foreign Language film.

Previously, the well-traveled exec established First Look Media to package finance and distribute movies in the domestic market. As President and Co-Chairman of First Look Media, he created First Look Home Entertainment, the company’s video/DVD distribution division, which grew into a well known indie label.

Over the span of his career, he worked on movies including Waking Ned Devine, An American Haunting, Before Night Falls, Titus, Illuminata, The Prophecy film franchise, and Antonia’s Line (winner of the 1995 Oscar for Best Foreign Language film).

Well-wishers who would like to attend the memorial can get in touch via robbielittlememorial@gmail.com.