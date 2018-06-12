PBS and KMEX tied for the most nominations for the 70th annual Los Angeles Area Emmys Awards, revealed today. Both got 24 mentions from the Television Academy, nine more than their nearest competitor, KVEA.

Spectrum SportsNet, which airs Los Angeles Dodgers, Lakers and Sparks games, was fourth with 13 noms, followed by Big 3 local network affiliates ABC7, NBC4 and duopoly CBS2/KCAL9 with 11 apiece. The CW affiliate KTLA got 10.

Winners in the 47 categories will be honored July 28 at the LA Area Emmys ceremony at the TV Academy’s Saban Media Center. PBS SoCal’s anti-dropout initiative was announced two weeks ago as the recipient of this year’s Governors Award.

Read the full list of nominee here. Below is a list of noms by station, followed by the three station award winners. Note that all stations automatically are entered in the race for Station Awards; no nominees are announced for those prizes.

KCET: 24

KMEX: 24

KVEA: 15

Spectrum SportsNet LA: 13

ABC7: 11

CBS2/KCAL9; 11

NBC4: 11

KTLA5: 10

Fox Sports West: 6

CBS2: 5

PBS SoCal: 5

Spectrum SportsNet: 4

Fox Sports West/Prime Ticket: 3

KTTV-TV: 3

LA County Channel: 3

KLCS: 2

LA Cityview35: 2

KFTR: 1

Pac-12 Los Angeles: 1

WeHoTV: 1

Station Award Winners:

LA Cityview35 – 1

Fox Sports West / Prime Ticket – 1

Spectrum SportsNetLA – 1