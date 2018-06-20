Kurt Sutter is the latest creative who works under the Fox parent company umbrella to weigh in on Fox News Channel’s coverage of President Donald Trump’s zero-tolerance immigration policy.

“The political decision made by this administration was heinous. But I don’t consider what Fox airs as ‘news’. It’s manipulative propaganda, run by oligarchs, delivered by puppets, to control the fearful,” Sutter wrote in a statement provided to Deadline. “What I do with FX and Fox 21 is not influenced by that energy. Yes, we are all owned by the parent company, but contrarily, at FX, other artists and myself are given the freedom to tell stories that address real issues in a truthful way. I guess we just learn to live with the sad irony that our fiction is more truthful than Fox News’ facts.”

Comments by FX’s Sons Of Anarchy and spinoff Mayans MC creator Sutter follows critical statements of Fox News Channel made initially by Seth MacFarlane, creator of Fox’s The Orville and Family Guy, and followed by Judd Apatow, Paul Feig (Fox’s Spy, The Heat), and Modern Family co-creator/co-showrunner Steve Levitan, who’s under an overall deal with 20th Century Fox TV. Levitan tweeted yesterday he would not be re-upping his deal when it expires due to his outrage over FNC’s coverage, but later clarified his statement to leave the door to a possible reunion with top Fox executives.

Sutter released his statement today, hours before President Trump signed an executive order ending his policy of snatching children from immigrant parents crossing the southern border.