EXCLUSIVE: Saturday Night Live alumna Kristen Wiig has departed Apple’s upcoming comedy series, which she was attached to star in and executive produce, because of a scheduling conflict with Wonder Woman. The untitled half-hour project, inspired by Curtis Sittenfeld’s short story collection You Think It, I’ll Say It, is currently on hold as Apple and the producers evaluate their options, including proceeding with a different actress.

Apple closed a deal for a straight-to-series order to the comedy from Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine, in early January. Two months later, Wiig was cast as a villain in the upcoming Wonder Woman sequel. Her obligations to the tentpole feature, in which she plays Cheetah, made her unavailable to do the Apple series in the time frame designated for it as the multihyphenate also has other projects on her plate.

Apple brass are said to remains high on the series, created by Colleen McGuinness (30 Rock) who serves as showrunner. She executive produces alongside Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter for Hello Sunshine. Sittenfeld serves as a consulting producer.

Hello Sunshine has two other series at Apple, drama Are You Sleeping, co-produced by Chernin Entertainment, which stars Octavia Spencer and is wrapping casting, and a morning show drama starring Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston.