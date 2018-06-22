Raven’s Home star Issac Ryan Brown has signed on to the cast of Disney Channel’s live-action movie version of animated hit Kim Possible.

The comedy-adventure follows Kim Possible (Sadie Stanley), an everyday teen who traverses the social hierarchy of high school and, with her loyal best friend Ron Stoppable (Sean Giambrone) and his naked mole-rat Rufus by her side, saves the world from power-hungry villains Drakken (Todd Stashwick)) and Shego (Taylor Ortega), among others. It’s slated to premiere in 2019.

Brown will play teen computer genius and ace inventor Wade, Kim and Ron’s communications guru whose advanced surveillance skills and high-tech inventions help them stay a step ahead of their villainous foes.

Previously announced cast also includes Alyson Hannigan, Connie Ray, Ciara Wilson and Erika Tham.

Brown is best known for his starring role as Booker, Raven Baxter’s unpretentiously cool pre-teen son who recently discovers he has the ability to see glimpses of the future, in Disney Channel’s Raven’s Home, which premieres its second season June 25.

The Kim Possible Disney Channel movie is produced by Middleton Productions, a subsidiary of Omnifilm Entertainment.