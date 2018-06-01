BBC America’s breakout drama Killing Eve has continued its surge in weekly ratings growth, wrapping its first season with new highs in Live+3. The season finale drew 1.25 million viewers, up 86% from its premiere, with 545,000 adults 25-54 and 378,000 adults 18-49 — up 127% and 100% from the premiere, respectively. The season finale was up over its penultimate episode, which drew 986,000 total viewers, 455,000 adults 25-54, and 367,000 adults 18-49 and was also the No. 1 most social drama of the day.

The series also continues its week-to-week growth on BBCA’s digital platforms and now ranks as the network’s No. 1 digital series ever with more than 1 million full episode views to date. In addition, the premiere has become the most watched digital episode in network history.

Starring Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer, Killing Eve centers on two women; Eve (Oh) is a bored, whip-smart, pay-grade MI5 security officer whose desk-bound job doesn’t fulfill her fantasies of being a spy. Villanelle (Comer) is a mercurial, talented killer who clings to the luxuries her violent job affords her. Penned by Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag) and based on the novellas by Luke Jennings, Killing Eve follows these two women, equally obsessed with each other, as they go head to head in an epic game of cat and mouse.

The series, which has already been renewed for a second season, is one of the top 5 best reviewed dramas of the year according to Metacritic and is Certified Fresh by Rotten Tomatoes with a score of 95%.

“From the very start, we felt we had something smart, exciting and different with Killing Eve, and hoped viewers would see what we saw,” said Sarah Barnett, president of BBC America. “Thanks to Phoebe, Sandra, Jodie and everyone else who brought this series to life. Shows like Killing Eve not only engage and entertain, they create vibrant and passionate fandoms, and that has certainly been the case here. Thanks to the truly remarkable Killing Eve fans, both for spreading the word about the series and for how vocal and creative they’ve been in expressing their love for this show.”