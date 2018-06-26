Nickelodeon is set to have a reunion of one of its most popular shows on a reboot of another. Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell are set to get messy on the network’s redux of Double Dare, Deadline has confirmed.

Mitchell took to Instagram with a video to give a preview of tonight’s special one-hour Double Dare episode in which the Good Burger stars will appear. The two are sporting the signature Double Dare blue and red uniforms as well as protective goggles. “Uh oh! The boys are in the building! Fun time shooting Double Dare today with the bro!” Mitchell wrote.

Thompson and Mitchell, who starred in Nickelodeon’s Kenan & Kel for four seasons from 1996-2000, will reunite and compete against each other on the special episode that will air later this summer. And just when you thought it couldn’t get any better, their All That co-star Lori Beth Denberg will make an appearance. It’s like ’90s Nickelodeon all over again!

The revival of the Nickelodeon’s longest-running game show of trivia, slimy stunts and wild obstacle-course mayhem premieres tonight with a new look for the millennial generation and new host Lisa Koshy — but don’t worry, the mess from physical challenges will stay the same. For those of you who are Double Dare purists, there’s no need to get fussy. Original host Marc Summers serves as executive producer and will do color commentary on the challenges.

Along with Kenan & Kel, Thompson and Mitchell also headlined the 1997 movie Good Burger, which was based on a sketch from the 1994-2005 Nickelodeon variety show All That.

Watch Mitchell’s Instagram video below.