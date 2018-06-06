Keiynan Lonsdale has assured fans of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow that his exit as a series regular is not a full and final one. In a post across his social media feeds today, the actor who plays Wally West/Kid Flash hinted that his departure as a series regular, reported yesterday, does not mean he won’t still come around.
“It’s definitely not a total goodbye or ‘see ya never’ situation, cause Wally West will still be round when you need him the most! :) It’s just that it won’t be full time anymore,” Lonsdale posted.
The Aussie actor hinted that it was time for him to depart as “I’ve changed a lot in the past year (as you’ve probably noticed lol), and for infinite reasons my perspective on life & what I want from it now is just completely different.” Lonsdale came out publicly last year.
Yo! Soo as a lot of you have now read, I’m not returning next season as a series regular for @cwtheflash or @cw_legendsoftomorrow. It’s definitely not a total goodbye or “see ya never” situation, cause Wally West will still be round when you need him the most! :) It’s just that it won’t be full time anymore. I’ve changed a lot in the past year (as you’ve probably noticed lol), and for infinite reasons my perspective on life & what I want from it now is just completely different. Because of that, my heart told me it was the right time to continue my journey on an unknown path, and I’m so damn grateful to both shows for honouring & respecting that with me. I love Kid Flash, I love the family I’ve made, & I’m absolutely in love with the invaluable lessons I’ve learnt along the way. Thank you for believing in me & rooting for Wally to thrive, you honestly helped me see that i did indeed deserve to play him, & that shit right there made me a stronger actor 🙏🏾 Anyway, I hope you stick around for the new adventures, the only thing I can promise is Magic. Love Keiy ⚡️
Lonsdale is already set to appear in the Season 5 premiere of The Flash in the fall. The Australian actor originally joined the cast of the CW’s Scarlet Speedster series as a regular in Season 2 before sprinting over to Legends first via a Season 3 crossover, and then as a series regular.
The news of Lonsdale’s exit comes a few months after Matt Ryan and Jes Macallan joined DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow cast as series regulars for the upcoming Season 4. Ryan plays demon hunter John Constantine, while Macallan plays Time Bureau agent Ava Sharpe.