Keiynan Lonsdale has assured fans of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow that his exit as a series regular is not a full and final one. In a post across his social media feeds today, the actor who plays Wally West/Kid Flash hinted that his departure as a series regular, reported yesterday, does not mean he won’t still come around.

“It’s definitely not a total goodbye or ‘see ya never’ situation, cause Wally West will still be round when you need him the most! :) It’s just that it won’t be full time anymore,” Lonsdale posted.

The Aussie actor hinted that it was time for him to depart as “I’ve changed a lot in the past year (as you’ve probably noticed lol), and for infinite reasons my perspective on life & what I want from it now is just completely different.” Lonsdale came out publicly last year.

Lonsdale is already set to appear in the Season 5 premiere of The Flash in the fall. The Australian actor originally joined the cast of the CW’s Scarlet Speedster series as a regular in Season 2 before sprinting over to Legends first via a Season 3 crossover, and then as a series regular.

The news of Lonsdale’s exit comes a few months after Matt Ryan and Jes Macallan joined DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow cast as series regulars for the upcoming Season 4. Ryan plays demon hunter John Constantine, while Macallan plays Time Bureau agent Ava Sharpe.