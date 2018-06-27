Kathy Griffin has responding in a big way to RNC’s new The Left In 2018: Unhinged ad for the midterm election.

The GOP ad opens with footage of Griffin’s controversial photo shoot in which she holds a fake severed Donald Trump head. Outrage over that imagery, including word it had traumatized 11-year old Barron Trump, cost Griffin her CNN New Year’s Eve co-hosting deal.

“Hey @realDonaldTrump @MELANIATRUMP – I thought this imagery shocked and terrified your son? Are you ok with the GOP using it in their web ad?” Griffin tweeted. Reasonable question given that, at the time, POTUS tweeted “Kathy Griffin should be ashamed of herself. My children, especially my 11 year old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this. Sick!”:

Kathy Griffin should be ashamed of herself. My children, especially my 11 year old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this. Sick! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

Griffin notes she’s in good company in the ad, mentioning Samantha Bee and California Rep Maxine Waters, adding, “is this the best you got guys? A comic’s photoshoot…while your president is keeping children in internment camps?”

Griffin’s tweets: