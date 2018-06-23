Two of Donald Trump’s favorite people have teamed up to send a special message to him. Kathy Griffin and Stormy Daniels met at the comedian’s Boston stop on her “Laugh Your Head Off” tour. The two took to Twitter to give the middle finger to Trump.

On Thursday, Griffin posted a picture of Daniels and herself flipping the bird with the caption: “It was an honor to have you at my Boston show tonight. I support you 100% #F*ckTrump.”

She posted another photo of the two of them hugging with the caption, “Love this woman.”

Daniels retweeted Griffin saying, “Thank you so much! #teamstormy had a great time!”

The tweets come in the wake of Griffin calling Melania Trump on Twitter in regards to the family separation policy that has been making headlines as of late. “F*ck you Melanie,” she tweeted last week. “You know damn well your husband can end this immediately…you feckless complicit piece of sh*t.”

And as we all know, adult film star Daniels has been associated with Trump in an alleged affair she had with him nearly a decade ago.

