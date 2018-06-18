It looks like another feud between Kathy Griffin and the Trump administration is brewing. This time, she has targeted Melania Trump.

In regards to the recent news about children being separated from their families at the U.S. border, the First Lady’s communications director Stephanie Grisham told CNN Sunday: “Mrs. Trump hates to see children separated from their families and hopes both sides of the aisle can finally come together to achieve successful immigration reform. She believes we need to be a country that follows all laws, but also a country that governs with heart.”

Comedian Griffin was not shy with her response to FLOTUS’ remarks. “F*ck you Melanie,” she tweeted. “You know damn well your husband can end this immediately…you feckless complicit piece of sh*t.”

There are so many layers to Griffin’s tweet. First off, she refers to FLOTUS as “Melanie,” which is a callback to when Donald Trump misspelled his wife’s name in a tweet. She uses the word “feckless,” which is clearly a reference to Samantha Bee’s “feckless c*nt” insult to Ivanka Trump which landed the talk show host in hot water.

This may spark another spat between Trump and Griffin as the comedian was embroiled in controversy last May when she posted a pic of her holding a bloody severed head of Trump — it was fake, obviously. Even so, got into deep trouble. She was investigated by the government, received death threats and fell off the map for a bit.

Now, the comedian is back with her “Laugh Your Head Off” tour and it seems like she is more unapologetic than ever.