So far, the only definite thing about a possible Season 3 for the Netflix series 13 Reasons Why is that Katherine Langford would not be returning in flashback or otherwise as teenage suicide victim Hannah.

Speaking at a Netflix FYC panel on Friday, Yorkey did not confirm if there would be a third season of the popular series, which has met with controversy over its themes of teen suicide, rape and other tough subjects. However, in response to prodding by moderator Leanne Aguilera of EW, he was willing to offer some thoughts on the direction he’d like the show to take if the series continues.

From left: Leanne Aguilera, Katherine Langford, Derek Luke, Dylan Minnette, Alisha Boe, Miles Heizer and Brian Yorkey REX/Shutterstock

“Well, gosh, I think the themes are sort of inherent in the action of Season 2,” he said. “It’s a question of, is there more story to tell, do we want to see these kids not only continue to recover, but, how do they bring forward into their lives the thing they’ve learned about what they’ve been through?”

Added Yorkey: “Whether 13 Reasons Why goes forward on Netflix, or just in the minds of fans, what happened to Hannah will always be the first clause of the story. The rest of the story is about young people, as so many young people, maybe all young people today (learn) how to heal from the things that have hurt them…to make the world that they want it to be, not just the world they are inheriting…and above all, how to take care of each other.”

With tears in her eyes, Langford today repeated the late May announcement of her exit on the FYC panel at Raleigh Studios, on which she appeared alongside Yorkey and cast members Dylan Minnette, Alisha Boe, Miles Heizer and Derek Luke.

“I think 13 Reasons Why will always be an important part of my life,” Langford said following the screening of a Season 2 episode. “It was the first job I ever had.” She added that she planned to maintain her connection with the show’s fans “even if it’s in a small capacity, on social media.”